Americans Open 3-Game Series in Boise

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, open a three-game series with the Idaho Steelheads beginning this evening at Century Link Arena. The puck drops at 8:05 pm CST.

The Americans are coming off a weekend sweep of the Wichita Thunder, where they scored 19 goals and chased Wichita starting goalie Stuart Skinner in two of the three games. Americans netminder CJ Motte has continued to play outstanding in goal, winning four of his last five starts. Motte was nominated for ECHL Goalie of the Week last week.

Zach Pochiro is coming off his best week in an Americans sweater, scoring five goals and adding three assists in three wins against Wichita. Pochiro finished runner-up in the ECHL Player of the Week voting. Pochiro is sixth in the league in scoring with 40 points and only seven behind the leader TJ Hensick of Toledo, who has 47. Pochiro leads the league in goals with 22 and is third overall in power play goals with nine.

"We're playing with a lot of confidence right now," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "It was great to get our offense going last week and see all three lines chipping in. We know we have a tough opponent this week, but we're ready and it starts tonight."

Tonight's game is a rematch of last year's first round matchup that saw Idaho win in seven games, 4 to 3. Idaho currently has the fifth best record in the ECHL with 49 points. Idaho is just ahead of Allen in penalty minutes, averaging 21.78 penalty minutes per game. The Americans average 20.59. Kale Kessy of Idaho leads the league in minor penalties with 38, and major penalties with 12.

The Americans will not return home until January 30th, when they face these same Idaho Steelheads. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

