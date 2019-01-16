Wallin Gets Third Stint in Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - January 16, 2019 - For the third time this season, the Mariners have loaned forward Terrence Wallin to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. Since his initial move up on November 19th, Wallin has played 12 games for Hartford, with no points registered and seven penalty minutes. In that span, he's played five games with the Mariners, including the last four on the road in Canada.

The 26-year-old forward from Yardley, PA with Southern Maine connections was acquired by the Mariners from Adirondack in a trade in mid-September, that sent defenseman Matias Cleland to the Thunder. A fourth year pro, Wallin enjoyed a career year in Glens Falls in 2017-18, when he scored 21 goals and added 29 assists in 59 games. As a result, he made his AHL debut last Spring, playing four games on loan to the Binghamton Devils.

In 18 games with the Mariners this season, Wallin has five goals and eight assists. He was named an Alternate Captain prior to the start of the regular season. Wallin appeared in four games in his first stint with Hartford, between November 19th and December 3rd. After one game at Adirondack upon his return to the Mariners, Wallin scored a goal and was subsequently loaned back to Hartford the following day. He got into 12 total games before being returned on January 6th. Wallin registered a goal and an assist in the past four games with Maine between his two most recent loans.

The Mariners are home tonight at 7:00 PM, hosting the Newfoundland Growlers and home again Friday at 7:15 against the Manchester Monarchs. Big Moose Harley-Davidson will be displaying motorcycles at both games to preview the Maine Motorsports Xtreme Ice Racing Championships, happening at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Friday is also Bath Savings Night and a "1-2-3 Night": $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersofMaine.com or by visiting or calling the Trusted Choice Box Office: 207-775-3458.

