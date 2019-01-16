Wells Returns; Skinner Recalled to Bako

January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Stuart Skinner has been recalled by Edmonton and reassigned to Bakersfield. Goaltender Dylan Wells has been recalled by Edmonton and reassigned to Wichita.

Wells, 21, returns to Wichita after being recalled back in the beginning of December. He was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of December 3rd through the 9th.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Edmonton Oilers, Wells has seen action in 11 games with the Thunder this season, going 5-3-2 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. He joined the Thunder at the end of last season for the team's postseason run.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night as the Kansas City Mavericks come to town starting at 7:05 p.m.

Friday is Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Arby's and Toyota Community Night. Children can come meet their favorite Princesses Anna, Elsa, and Cinderalla along with their favorite Pirates! Any child dressed like their favorite princess or pirate will get in FREE. Any child in costume will go on ice for a costume parade during the 1st Intermission. Children will be able to search for treasure with a treasure map to the concourse to find Pirate Joel's hidden treasure.

Stop by Eddy's Toyota or Midwest Toyota in Hutchinson to get your complimentary Fan Zone ticket vouchers while supplies last. You can also buy tickets online here.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

