ECHL Transactions - January 16

January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 16, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Tyler Deresky, F

Newfoundland:

Eric Levine, G

Brad Barone, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Etienne Boutet, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Oksari Halme, D signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Atlanta

Maine:

Delete Terrence Wallin, F loaned to Hartford

Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers [1/15]

Delete Hannu Toivonen, G placed on reserve [1/15]

Manchester:

Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Eamon McAdam, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Timothy Liljegren, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Michael Garteig, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Kristians Rubins, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Griffen Molino, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Hudson Elynuik, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Ryan Moore, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Bradley, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Norfolk:

Add Dan Maggio, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Wood, F activated from reserve

Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on reserve

Delete Ty Reichenbach, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Ryan Lough, F retired from ECHL

Rapid City:

Add Willem Nong-Lambert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Tyler Spezia, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Scott Moldenhauer, D assigned by San Diego

Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Sam Wilbur, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete R.T. Rice, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Winston Day Chief, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Johnny Austin, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dylan Wells, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

