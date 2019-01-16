ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 16, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Tyler Deresky, F
Newfoundland:
Eric Levine, G
Brad Barone, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Etienne Boutet, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Oksari Halme, D signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Atlanta
Maine:
Delete Terrence Wallin, F loaned to Hartford
Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers [1/15]
Delete Hannu Toivonen, G placed on reserve [1/15]
Manchester:
Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Eamon McAdam, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Timothy Liljegren, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Michael Garteig, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Kristians Rubins, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Griffen Molino, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Hudson Elynuik, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Ryan Moore, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Bradley, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Delete Maxim Mizyurin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Norfolk:
Add Dan Maggio, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Wood, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Schartz, D placed on reserve
Delete Ty Reichenbach, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Ryan Lough, F retired from ECHL
Rapid City:
Add Willem Nong-Lambert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Tyler Spezia, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Scott Moldenhauer, D assigned by San Diego
Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Sam Wilbur, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete R.T. Rice, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Winston Day Chief, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Johnny Austin, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dylan Wells, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
