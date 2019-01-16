Royals Get Team-Leading 17th from MacDonald in 3-1 Loss to Manchester

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals allowed two goals in the third period to the Manchester Monarchs and had a season-long seven-game home point streak snapped, 3-1, Wednesday at Santander Arena. Cole Kehler (win, 31 saves) denied all 11 Royals shots in the final frame.

Manchester seized their first edge and took a 2-1 lead with seven minutes elapsed in the third on a 4-on-4 goal from Tony Cameranesi. He has scored two game-winning goals against the Royals in the season series. Two minutes later, Jack Nevins scored a power-play goal.

Reading's Josh MacDonald opened the scoring and tallied in the final half of the first period. Manchester's Drake Rymsha scored to tie the game before the end of one. The teams entered the third tied, 1-1.

MacDonald has scored a team-leading 17 goals this season.

Callum Booth denied 22 shots and suffered his fifth regulation loss of the season (7-5-0-1 record).

On Fri., Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m., the Royals battle Brampton on Pucks 'N Paws Night with the annual wiener dog races.

Sat., Jan. 19 against Wheeling (7:00 p.m.) is a Family Four Pack game, Mascot Mania and Reading's Pediatric Cancer Awareness game with a mini-THON dance party. Get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48. The first 2,500 fans will receive a PA Lottery Voucher, pres., by the PA Lottery. Plus, enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading. After the game, join Royals players at the DoubleTree across the street for a party at Cheers! Restaurant.

MacDonald scored the game's first goal with 6:35 left in the first. Chris McCarthy drove the left goal line and muscled it off Kehler. With a rebound free, MacDonald nudged it on the back hand and in at the right post. Alex Roos had the secondary helper.

With the extra skater on during a delayed penalty situation, Rymsha evened the score on a slot shot with 1:35 to go in the first. David Kolomatis pass to Rymsha while Kolomatis was standing outside the left circle.

The second period was scoreless and Reading held a 21-19 shots advantage after two periods.

Cameranesi scored the go-ahead goal at 6:55, receiving a feed from Kolomatis and slinging it on a snipe from inside the left circle. Next, Jack Nevins extended the lead with a shovel past Booth at the right post while on the man up.

Reading went 0-for 4 on the power play and Manchester tallied once on seven chances.

