Growlers Win Sixth Straight Games, Beat Mariners 2-0
January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to 6 games by picking up a 2-0 victory at the Cross Insurance Arena versus the Maine Mariners.
Just 3 minutes into the first period, Giorgio Estephan would make good on the Growlers first powerplay chance of the game by batting in a rebound off the right pad of Mariners goaltender Brandon Halverson to open the scoring for the Growlers.
Michael Garteig, who was just recently reassigned to the Growlers by the Toronto Marlies, would carry the load the rest of the way, making 28 stops to pick up his second shutout of the season. Brady Ferguson would add a late-game empty net goal to solidify the 2-0 victory.
Quick Hits
Timothy Ligegren suited up for the Growlers but left the game late in the third after falling awkwardly in the offensive zone
The win marks the Growlers sixth straight win
The three stars were 3 - G. Estephan (NFL), 2 - B. Halverson (MNE) and 1 - M. Garteig (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers five-game road trip continues Friday night in Worcester for a matchup with the Railers. Puck drop is 8:35 p.m. Catch all the action with Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
