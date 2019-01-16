Ryan Lough Announces Retirement

ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Ryan Lough has retired from the ECHL after accepting a work opportunity outside of professional hockey.

"We're happy for Ryan as he embarks on the next chapter in his life," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "We appreciated his time with us and wish him nothing but the best."

Lough, 25, skated in 14 games with the Solar Bears this season, contributing three points (1g-2a) and four penalty minutes. The forward also skated with the Manchester Monarchs in one game last season, recording a goal in his pro debut.

"I'd just like to thank everyone within the organization and the fans for making Orlando an incredible place to finish up my hockey career," Lough said. "It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life up to this point, but I feel privileged to have been able to experience and be a part of what is truly the best place to play in the ECHL."

Prior to turning pro, the native of Manotick, Ontario played college hockey at St. Lawrence University. In 142 career games for the Saints program, Lough notched 48 points (16g-32a) and 71 penalty minutes. Lough also played one season in the United States Hockey League in 2013-14, captaining the Green Bay Gamblers while amassing 42 points (19g-23a) and 27 penalty minutes in 60 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears take on the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, Jan. 18 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

ECHL Stories from January 16, 2019

