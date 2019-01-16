Early Thunder Strikes Lead to Tough Forecast for Nailers

January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The home team has had the upper hand in six straight games between the Wheeling Nailers and Adirondack Thunder, dating back to the 2016-17 season. The sixth of those victories went Adirondack's way on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena. The Thunder rolled out of the gates with three straight goals, then received a hat trick from John Edwardh, as they held off Wheeling, 5-3. Yushiroh Hirano, Michael Phillips, and Aaron Titcomb were the goal scorers for the Nailers.

The game got off to a difficult start for the Nailers, who surrendered three goal in the first 8:17 of play. The first goal was recorded by former Nailer Matias Cleland, who made his way below the left circle, flicking in a shot from a difficult angle. On the second marker, Brian Ward dug the puck free, before feeding a pass to the left dot, where John Edwardh pushed a one-timer in along the ice. Mike Szmatula curled to his backhand for the third tally at 8:17, before Wheeling got on the board, courtesy of the man advantage. Zac Lynch slid a pass to Yushiroh Hirano, who wired a shot in under the crossbar from the left circle.

Both teams dented the twine during the middle frame. Adirondack extended its lead at the 2:17 mark, when Edwardh skated deep on the left side, then roofed a shot from a tight spot. The Nailers answered on a power play with 7:14 left. Dan Fick touched a pass into the slot, where Michael Phillips drove a one-timer in off Alex Sakellaropoulos' glove.

Edwardh completed his hat trick with an empty netter for the Thunder in the third period, before Aaron Titcomb registered his first professional goal with a wrist shot from the right point, as Adirondack prevailed, 5-3.

Alex Sakellaropoulos was the winning goaltender for the Thunder, as he made 25 saves on 28 shots. John Muse took the defeat, stopping 32 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Nailers and Thunder will play in Glens Falls again on Friday at 7:00, before Wheeling wraps up its trip on Saturday in Reading at 7:00. The Nailers will then begin a six-game homestand with a Frosty Friday against Brampton on January 25th at 7:05. The next big promotional game is Country Roads on February 16th. The first 2,000 fans in attendance that night will receive a Mason Jar. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.