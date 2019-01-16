Grizzlies Open Homestand Tonight vs Tulsa

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies begin the 4 game homestand tonight against the Tulsa Oilers at Maverik Center, 7:05 MT face-off.

It's the first meeting this season between the division opponents. Both teams are tied for 2nd place in the Mountain Division with 48 standings points, 1 behind the first place Idaho Steelheads.

JT Henke and Tim McGauley lead Grizzlies skaters currently on the roster with 12 goals. Both players had 2 goals last week in the 3 game Central division road trip, where the Grizzlies went 2-1. Caleb Herbert leads the team with 19 goals and is currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Matt Berry has 13 goals for Utah and is currently with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Taylor Richart had a goal in the Grizzlies most recent game, a 6-4 loss to Fort Wayne last Saturday night. Richart leads the team with a +14 on the year and lead Utah blueliners with 5 goals on the year. Richart has added 8 assists for the Grizzlies, who currently have a record of 22-9-3-1.

Grizzlies claimed forward Eric Freschi off waivers from the Wichita Thunder. He spent 6 games with Wichita and 3 with Atlanta this season. Freschi had 7 goals and 17 assists in 50 games last season for the Kansas City Mavericks.

Josh Dickinson will be playing his first game for Utah since December 8th when he had 2 assists for the Grizzlies in a 5-1 victory over Idaho. Dickinson has spent the past month with the Colorado Eagles, where he had 1 goal and 3 assists in 13 games. With the Grizzlies this season, Dickinson has 2 goals and 4 assists.

Both teams have been playing great hockey lately as Utah is 7-3 in their last 10 games and Tulsa is 8-2 in their last 10. The Oilers swept the Rapid City Rush in a 3 game series last week, outscoring the Rush 15-4.

Tickets are available now at the Maverik Center box office, utahgrizzlies.com or any Smith's Tix locations. You can also call (801) 988-8000 for tickets. It's the first game of a three game series. Grizzlies also face Tulsa on Friday and Saturday, with Saturday night being Guns N Hoses night at Maverik Center. Tonight's game will be on ESPN 700, 6:45 pm pregame show, 7:05 pm face-off at Maverik Center.

Promotions This Homestand

January 16th vs Tulsa - Wendy's Wednesday (Tickets start at $10 with voucher from Wendy's).

January 18th vs Tulsa - AFCU Friday (Tickets start at $8 for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office).

January 19th vs Tulsa - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys), Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30 pm.

January 21st vs Idaho - Martin Luther King Matinee, Maverik Monday, Buy One Get One Free Tickets With Maverik Adventure Card.

Games This Week

January 16th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.

January 18th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. Classic Country 1370/104.3 FM-HD-2. ECHL.TV Showcase Game on Facebook Live.

January 19th vs Tulsa Oilers - 7:00 pm. ESPN 700.

January 21st vs Idaho Steelheads - 1:00 pm. ECHL.TV.

