Avery Peterson Dealt to Atlanta for Future Considerations

January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Wednesday that they have traded forward Avery Peterson to the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Peterson, 23, recorded one goal, one assist and 17 penalty minutes in seven games with the Fuel since joining the team on Dec. 6. The forward from Grand Rapids, Minn. scored his first professional goal during Indy's 6-2 victory in Kalamazoo on Dec. 31. In 15 total ECHL games this season with the Fuel, Norfolk Admirals and Idaho Steelheads, Peterson has one goal and six assists.

Indy is back in action Friday night as the club makes the trip up I-69 to take on the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday for their annual Blackhawks Night, featuring special guests Bryan Bickell and Jim Cornelison.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

