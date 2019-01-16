Monarchs Rock Royals, 3-1

READING, P.A. - The Manchester Monarchs scored two goals in the third period and came from behind to top the Reading Royals, 3-1, at Santander Arena Wednesday night.

The Monarchs (19-17-1-1) won their third straight game against the Royals (17-12-3-5) and moved within one point of fourth in the North Division.

The Royals got the scoring started at 13:25 of the first period on the 17th goal of the season for Josh MacDonald. After crashing the net on a backhanded shot, MacDonald found his rebound in the crease and snuck a shot under the arm of Monarchs goaltender, Cole Kehler to make the score, 1-0.

Manchester battled back at 18:25 of the first period on the fourth goal of the season by Drake Rymsha. With an extra-attacker on during a delayed penalty against the Royals, David Kolomatis found Rymsha in the slot, where he sniped a shot past Royals goaltender, Callum Booth making the score, 1-1.

The Monarchs took the lead at 6:55 of the third period on the 10th goal of the season by Tony Cameranesi. Kolomatis found Cameranesi in the high-slot, where he one-timed a shot past the blocker of Booth, to make the score, 2-1.

Manchester added to the lead at 9:09 of the third period on the third goal of the season by Jack Nevins, on the power play. After Spencer Watson's shot was stopped in front of the net, Nevins collected the puck and backhanded a shot, top shelf, to make the score, 3-1.

