IceMen Sweep Stingrays in Two Game Series

North Charleston, SC - Jacksonville finished off their two-game series with their second win tonight by a score of 3-1. The Icemen found the net early when Chris Newbury found Jake Randolph in the high slot for a one timer straight to the back of the net at 3:53. The tally was Randolph's fourth of the season. Not long after, Cody Fowlie scored on beautiful passing from Cederholm and Lalancette, his seventh of the season. The Stingrays had come out flat in the first; but changed things up at 4:14 when Pohlkamp deflected a shot from the point that found the back of the net. The close game continued, with both sides exchanging chances into the end of the second. The third period saw South Carolina and Jacksonville each getting solid chances. The tough play between the pipes from South Carolina netminder Angus Redmond, that included two sprawling saves, kept the Stingrays within reach. This was not enough, however, when Cam Maclise sealed the game with an empty netter with 34 seconds left in the third.

The Icemen will be back in action January 16th against the Norfolk Admirals. Game time is set for 7:00 pm EST. The game can be viewed on ECHL TV.

FINAL: Jacksonville 3 - South Carolina 1

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 2 0 1 3

South Carolina 0 1 0 1

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 12 12 5 29

South Carolina 7 6 8 21

PENALTIES PP PIMS

Jacksonville 0/3 11 min / 4 inf

South Carolina 0/2 13 min / 5 inf

Period Team Time Goal, Assist

1 JAX 2:18 Randolph (Newbury, Fowlie)

1 JAX 3:53 Fowlie (Lalancette, Cederholm) SH

2 SC 4:14 Pohlkamp (Horn, Fioretti)

3 JAX 19:27 Maclise EN

Three Stars

1. JAX - Fowlie

2. SC - Redmond

3. JAX - Randolph

Ice Cubes

-- The Icemen move to 6-1 on the season against South Carolina

-- The Icemen have 11 shorthanded goals on the season

Next Game(s)

Wednesday, January 16 vs. Norfolk

Friday, January 18 vs. Norfolk

