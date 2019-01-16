Gladiators Acquire Forward Avery Peterson from Indy

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that they have acquired forward Avery Peterson from the Indy Fuel, in exchange for future considerations.

Peterson, 23, has posted seven points (1g, 6a) in 15 games this season, his rookie year, with Idaho, Norfolk and Indy. The former Minnesota Wild 6th round draft pick won the NCAA's national championship last season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Grand Rapids, MN native amassed 26 points (13g, 13a) in 55 games during two seasons at UMD. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound forward also notched 22 points (12g, 10a) in 53 games his first two years of college at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Prior to his collegiate career, Peterson won the prestigious "Mr. Hockey' award, given to the best high school hockey player in the state of Minnesota, after scoring 65 points (35g, 30a) in 25 games for Grand Rapids High School his senior year.

In an unrelated transaction, forward Tyler Deresky has been released from his standard professional contract.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Monday, January 21st, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 12:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

