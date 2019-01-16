Game Preview: IceMen at Admirals, January 16, 2019

January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (15-19-2-3, 35 pts) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (21-15-1-0, 43 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Purchase Now Online CLICK HERE, or at the Scope Box Office

Regular Season Series: Jacksonville Leads 1-0-0

All-Time Series: Jacksonville leads 6-0-3

Game Broadcast: Free audio stream on Mixlr CLICK HERE

Internet TV Broadcast: Available on ECHL.TV

About Tonight's Game: For the second consecutive week the Admirals will play host to a team from the Sunshine State, as Jacksonville comes to town for a key three-game set at Scope. Once again four-point swings will be in play, as the Admirals trail the second place Icemen by eight points in the division standings. Jacksonville earned a 3-1 road win last night at South Carolina to move into the second spot in the division.

About the Admirals: Forward Matt Duffy extended his point streak to five games, and now leads the Admirals in scoring with 32 points. Duffy finished the three games against Orlando last week with six points (4g, 2a)....Goaltenders Merrick Madsen and Jeremy Brodeur returned to the Admirals on Monday. Brodeur was returned on loan to the Binghamton Devils (AHL), while Madsen returned after a brief call-up to Tucson....The Admirals are 11-5-0-2 when scoring first.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (32)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (12)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (24)

Plus/Minus: Cody Smith (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Luke Nogard (57)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (114)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (11)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.922)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (2.67)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Icemen: The Icemen are led by a pair of veteran forwards in Wacey Rabbit and Kris Newbury. Both players share the team lead in scoring with 32 points and each has spent a good portion of their career in the American Hockey League (AHL). Rabbit has over 300 games played in the American Hockey League while Newbury has appeared in 826 AHL games....Rugged forward Garet Hunt became the ECHL's All-Time penalty minutes leader earlier this season and currently ranks second in the ECHL with 141 penalty minutes.

Icemen Team Leaders

Points: Wacey Rabbit, Kris Newbury (32)

Goals: Wacey Rabbit (14)

Assists: Kris Newbury (20)

Plus/Minus: Dajon Mingo (+11)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (141)

Power Play Goals: Wacey Rabbit, Kris Newbury (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Wacey Rabbit, Cam Fowlie (3)

Shots: Cody Fowlie (87)

Wins: Mikhail Berdin (14)

Save %: Mikhail Berdin (.914)

GAA: Mikhail Berdin (2.47)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, January 16, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 18, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 19, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, takes place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga. There will be a pregame fan fast that begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Scope Exhibition Hall featuring bounces houses, interactive games and more!. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Admirals / Supergirl Jersey presented by The CW, WGNT-27.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story



Norfolk Admirals goaltender Merrick Madsen

(Paul Jensen Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.