Worcester Railers HC Announce Front Office Promotion

January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA- The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Michael G. Myers (@Myzie35) officially announced today that the club has promoted Connor Haynes to Senior Account Executive, Tickets & Memberships.

Connor Haynes was recently named Senior Account Executive, Tickets and Memberships for the Worcester Railers HC in recognition of his consistent dedication to the ticket staff, clients, and the sport of hockey in Worcester. Connor has led the charge in group sales for the Railers and has been a role-model salesman for new ticket staff hires.

"We're proud to recognize Connor with this promotion as a testament to his commitment to the organization and fans," said Myers. "We've seen tremendous growth from Connor over the past two seasons and look forward to seeing him continue to develop his skills with the Railers."

The 25-year-old native of Sutton, MA graduated from Nichols College with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management where he received the Zeta Alpha Phi Award for outstanding achievement in sports management. Connor was also a kicker for the Nichol's varsity football team and earned NCAA honor roll honors his junior and senior years.

Haynes joined the club in April of 2017 after spending the previous nine months with the Providence Bruins as a sales associate of groups and partnerships.

What's on Tap?...Homestand Continues

On Friday, Jan 18 the Railers host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Boston Bruins Alum Terry O'Reillyand US Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Stewartwill sign autographs from 6-7:30pm. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. Fans are encouraged to support the Cradles to Crayons Pajama Driveby donating child sized pajamas or gently used sweaters and sweatshirts. All donors will receive a free ScrubaDub car washand an opportunity to win Railers prizes.

On Saturday, Jan 19 the Railers host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Scout Night! Boy Scouts throughout central Massachusetts will be attending to receive a Railers HC hat and a Railers HC patch- call the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 for more information! Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

Individual tickets start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.