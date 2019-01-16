Mariners Outshoot Growlers, But Can't Find a Goal

PORTLAND, ME - In a goaltending duel on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, Newfoundland's Michael Garteig outdueled Brandon Halverson, picking up his third shutout of the season in a 2-0 Growlers win, their sixth in a row. For the Mariners, if was their sixth loss in the last eight games, and fifth straight to the Growlers.

Giorgio Estephan scored a power play goal off a rebound at 3:09 of the first period which would turn out to be the game-winner. The Mariners power play went 0/4, missing some good chances to tie the game with the man advantage and even strength. Wade Murphy had the best chance with less than five minutes to go when he walked in up the left side on a partial breakaway but never got a shot away. Drew Melanson and Dillan Fox also had several scoring chances throughout the night.

With about four minutes remaining, Halverson made an incredible lateral save to slide across and rob Zach O'Brien, keeping the Mariners in the game. With the Halverson pulled, Garteig stopped a few Zach Tolkinen drives and Brady Ferguson hit a long empty-netter with 43 seconds remaining to seal the gme.

For Garteig, his 29-save shutout was the third of the season for both him and the Growlers. Halverson stopped 26 of 27 in the tough-luck loss.

The Mariners are home again Friday at 7:15 against the Manchester Monarchs for the final game before the All-Star break. Big Moose Harley-Davidson will be displaying motorcycles at both games to preview the Maine Motorsports Xtreme Ice Racing Championships, happening at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Friday is also Bath Savings Night and a "1-2-3 Night": $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersofMaine.com or by visiting or calling the Trusted Choice Box Office: 207-775-3458.

