Late Rally Falls Shortas Jacksonville Edges Admirals

January 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Kelly Klima scored with a less than two minutes to go, but it wasn't enough as Jacksonville Icemen edged the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 Wednesday Night at Scope. Merrick Madsen made 34 saves in the setback.

Jacksonville got on the board first with a tally from Kris Newbury. An Admirals player failed to clear the puck out of their own zone, which led to a turnover. Cody Fowlie found the puck in the left circle. Fowlie fed a cross-ice pass to the feet of Kris Newbury just inside the right circle. Newbury redirected the pass past Merrick Madsen who was sprawled on his back to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk tied the game on a goal from Jalen Smereck. Matt McMorrow won the faceoff in the Jacksonville end. McMorrow won the faceoff which was tipped back to the point by Luke Nogard. Smereck shot the puck from the left point and it beat a screened Tanner Jaillet to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period. Jacksonville outshot Norfolk 12-11 in the second frame.

Jacksonville went back in front with a goal from Cameron Critchlow. Dajon Mingo was able to move the puck along the left wall as an Admirals penalty expired. Mingo skated in front of the net and shot the puck. The initial shot was saved by Madsen. The rebound fell to the feet of Critchlow where he was able to put it over a sprawled Madsen to give Jacksonville a 2-1 lead at 6:30 of the third period.

Jacksonville would add another goal with less than four minutes to go in the third period. Dajon Mingo got the puck in the left corner. Mingo fired a pass to Tyson Fawcett who shot the puck from between the circles. The puck hit off an Admirals defender and trickled past Madsen to extend the Icemen lead to 3-1.

With the net empty, and an extra attacker on the ice, Norfolk answered with a little under two minutes to go in the third period. Jalen Smereck shot the puck from the point after he received a pass from Chris Crane in the slot. The rebound jumped into the air was knocked in by Kelly Klima to cut the Jacksonville lead to 3-2.

Despite the goal, the Admirals were unable to get any closer and fall by the final score of 3-2.

Merrick Madsen was solid making 34 saves on 37 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk, while Tanner Jaillet made 21 saves on 23 shots and gets the win for Jacksonville.

The two teams meet again this Friday and Saturday. Game time set for 7:00 p.m. Promotional details listed below.

