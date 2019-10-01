Jets Claim Dahlstrom off Waivers
October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have claimed defenceman Carl Dahlstrom off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Dahlstrom, 24, played in 38 games for the Blackhawks last season, registering six assists and averaging 18:36 of ice time. The product of Stockholm, Sweden also had eight points (1G, 7A) in 22 games in the AHL for the Rockford IceHogs.
A second-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2013, Dahlstrom has nine assists in 49 career NHL games with Chicago and 48 points (10G, 38A) in 162 games with Rockford in the AHL. He played in the 2018 AHL All-Star Game for the Central Division.
Carl Dahlstrom
Defense
Born Jan 28 1995 -- Stockholm, Sweden
Height 6.04 -- Weight 231 -- Shoots L
