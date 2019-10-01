Hague, Roy Join Wolves

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that defenseman Nic Hague and center Nicolas Roy have been assigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Hague, 20, was an instrumental part of the Wolves' run to the 2019 Calder Cup Finals. The Kitchener, Ontario, native registered four goals and seven assists during 22 postseason contests -- building on the 13 goals and 19 assists he posted during the regular season.

The 22-year-old Roy helped the Charlotte Checkers capture the Calder Cup championship against the Wolves. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Quebec native notched six goals and nine assists during the playoffs after contributing 17 goals and 19 assists in the regular season. Roy also appeared in six games for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes during 2018-19.

The Wolves open the 2019-20 regular season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena.

