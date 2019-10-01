Hague, Roy Join Wolves
October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that defenseman Nic Hague and center Nicolas Roy have been assigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.
Hague, 20, was an instrumental part of the Wolves' run to the 2019 Calder Cup Finals. The Kitchener, Ontario, native registered four goals and seven assists during 22 postseason contests -- building on the 13 goals and 19 assists he posted during the regular season.
The 22-year-old Roy helped the Charlotte Checkers capture the Calder Cup championship against the Wolves. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Quebec native notched six goals and nine assists during the playoffs after contributing 17 goals and 19 assists in the regular season. Roy also appeared in six games for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes during 2018-19.
The Wolves open the 2019-20 regular season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. The first 5,000 fans receive a 2019 Western Conference championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco. To secure season or single-game tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2019
- Hague, Roy Join Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Television Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Matthew Spencer, Ryan Lohin, Alexey Lipanov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba Moose Release - Moose Reduce Roster by Three - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Avalanche Assign Three to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Get Salomaki, Santini from Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Andrew Peeke to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Kevin Lynch - Laval Rocket
- 'Canes Assign Six Players to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs to Host Bud Light Hog Talk at Skybox this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Oilers Assign Gagner and Lagesson to Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Launch 50/50 Application Form to Support Local Organizations - Belleville Senators
- Flames Make Roster Moves - Stockton Heat
- Jets Claim Dahlstrom off Waivers - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Partnership with Sporfie - AHL
- Wolves Insider: Season Starts Saturday - Chicago Wolves
- Brent Rossi Named Sound Tigers Presidentof Business Operations - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Coaching Update - Rochester Americans
- Reign Edge Gulls to Close Preseason - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Preseason Postgame Notes: September 30, 2019, San Diego 2 vs. Ontario 3 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.