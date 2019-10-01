San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Television Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls and FOX 5 San Diego announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's local television schedule for the 2019-20 AHL season. Throughout the San Diego region, 10 games will air live on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers.

The 10-game television schedule will feature five home contests at Pechanga Arena San Diego in addition to five road games. The first telecast of the season will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10 at San Jose when Gulls face the Barracuda at SAP Center (5 p.m.). San Diego will also televise road contests on Mar. 15 at Ontario (3 p.m.), Mar. 29 at Stockton (5 p.m.), Apr. 4 at Ontario (6 p.m.) and Apr. 11 at Colorado (6 p.m.).

Andy Zilch enters his second season as the Gulls' play-by-play announcer. Zilch will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst B.J. MacPherson, who will call his fifth season of Gulls hockey. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and International Hockey League (IHL) from 1994-2001. He was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001 where he scored 137-208345 points and won four Taylor Cup championships with San Diego. Troy Hirsch, FOX 5 News Sports Director, returns to serve as host for a third consecutive season on each broadcast during the game and with the FOX 5 Sports Final prior to and immediately following each telecast.

In addition to the televised games, Zilch and Gulls Digital Correspondent Emily Harlan will host "Gulls All-Access" beginning Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The 30-minute show will air live on FOX 5 San Diego beginning in October, taking fans behind the scenes with player and coach interviews, exclusive features and content, highlights and unmatched access to the team never seen before.

From the production truck, Mike Levy will again produce each of the televised games this season. Levy is the current producer for Los Angeles Dodgers telecasts on Spectrum SportsNet LA, and previously served as the producer for Anaheim Ducks games on Fox Sports West, KDOC and KCAL for 20 years from 1996-2016. He also produced NHL games on NBC Sports regional networks, in addition to producing or directing games with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Clippers, LA Galaxy, Oakland Raiders and Pac-12 Network.

Below is a list of all Gulls televised games:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sunday, Nov. 10 @ s an Jose 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 san jose 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 Stockton 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 BAKERSFIELD 5 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 15 @ Ontario 3 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 21 STOCKTON 7 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 29 @ Stockton 5 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 4 @ Ontario 6 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 11 @ Colorado 6:05 p.m.

* all times Pacific

