Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Andrew Peeke to Monsters
October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Andrew Peeke to the Monsters. A 6'3", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Parkland, FL, Peeke, 21, was selected by Columbus in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
In 119 NCAA appearances for Notre Dame spanning three collegiate seasons from 2016-19, Peeke posted 12-40-52 with 62 penalty minutes and a +20 rating and served as Notre Dame's captain during the 2018-19 campaign. In 56 appearances for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers during the 2015-16 season, Peeke tallied 4-26-30 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating and was named to the 2016 USHL All-Rookie Team. Internationally, Peeke represented Team USA at the 2018 UUHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament's Bronze Medal.
The Monsters Home Opener at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Friday, October 11th!
