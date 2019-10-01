Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Andrew Peeke to Monsters

October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Andrew Peeke to the Monsters. A 6'3", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Parkland, FL, Peeke, 21, was selected by Columbus in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

In 119 NCAA appearances for Notre Dame spanning three collegiate seasons from 2016-19, Peeke posted 12-40-52 with 62 penalty minutes and a +20 rating and served as Notre Dame's captain during the 2018-19 campaign. In 56 appearances for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers during the 2015-16 season, Peeke tallied 4-26-30 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating and was named to the 2016 USHL All-Rookie Team. Internationally, Peeke represented Team USA at the 2018 UUHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament's Bronze Medal.

The Monsters Home Opener at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Friday, October 11th!

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.