Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Kevin Lynch

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with forward Kevin Lynch.

Lynch, 28,suited up in 154 regular season games for the Syracuse Crunch and Manitoba Moose in his AHL career, recording 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in addition to 88 penalty minutes. He added 10 points, including five goals in 27 AHL playoff contests.

As a professional, he also had stints with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Evansville Icemen, Florida Everblades and Indy Fuel. In 175 career-games in the ECHL, Lynch recorded 48 goals and 76 assists for 124 points. Before making his professional debut, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound centre enjoyed a four-year collegiate career between 2009-10 and 2012-13 with the University of Michigan. While sporting the Wolverines colours, Lynch tallied 72 points (35 goals, 37 helpers) in 168 games.

A native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Lynch was selected in the second round, 56th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

