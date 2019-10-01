American Hockey League Announces Partnership with Sporfie

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced a three-year partnership with Sporfie, a venture of NAGRA, the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, whereby Sporfie has become the official provider of the AHL's in-game video review system.

Beginning with the 2019-20 season, Sporfie's Instant Replay system will allow AHL referees to review video streams instantly from overhead cameras above each goal and make rulings from the scorer's table. Sporfie's service platform also includes 24/7 monitoring of all camera feeds in all 31 AHL arenas.

"Our goal was to secure a cost-effective, dependable and user-friendly video goal review system that could also continue to adapt to the league's changing needs," said Christos Nikolis, AHL Executive Vice President, Business. "This partnership with Sporfie will provide the reliability and effectiveness that our league needs in a video review system."

"We are excited to have been able to address the needs of the pro hockey community through a solution that has earned the trust and recommendation of our partners," said Sami Karoui, head of Sporfie at NAGRA. "It is rewarding to have been chosen by the AHL as they expand their video capabilities, and we look forward to supporting them with inventive yet simple technologies."

In addition to providing the league, referees and teams with instant video replays of the game, all 31 member teams will also have access to Sporfie's Instant Highlights product, which allows marketers to clip and share videos directly from their smartphones.

Launched in 2016, Sporfie allows anyone, from parents at youth games to marketers and officials at the professional level, to easily and instantly capture, replay and share sports highlights without filming or editing. In addition to the AHL, the ECHL announced in March that they will be implementing Sporfie's Instant Replay and Instant Highlights products for the upcoming season.

