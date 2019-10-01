Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Matthew Spencer, Ryan Lohin, Alexey Lipanov to Orlando Solar Bears

October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer and forwards Ryan Lohin and Alexey Lipanov from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Spencer, 22, played 11 games with the Crunch last season tallying one assist. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound blueliner also skated in 36 games with the Solar Bears last season earning two goals and 13 assists along with a plus-15 rating.

The Guelph, Ontario native has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, tallying one goal and five assists. He has also appeared in 50 career ECHL contests with the Solar Bears and Adirondack Thunder earning four goals and 14 assists. Prior to his pro career, Spencer appeared in 251 career OHL games, all with the Peterborough Petes, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes.

Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Lohin, 23, skated in 33 regular season games during the 2018-19 season with the University of Massachusetts-Lowell River Hawks, posting 12 goals and 27 points to go along with a plus-7 rating. The Chester, Pennsylvania native led his team for points and was third for goals and assists. He ranked tied for second with three power-play goals. He also skated in three games with the Crunch.

The 6-foot, 196-pound forward played in 110 career games for UMass-Lowell, collecting 33 goals and 81 points to go along with 56 penalty minutes

Lohin was originally drafted by the Bolts in the seventh round, 208th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Lipanov, 20, appeared in 61 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL last season tallying 30 points (11g, 19a). He also skated in four contests with the Solar Bears earning a goal and three assists.

The 6-foot-1 169-pound Moscow, Russia native skated in 116 career OHL games with the Rangers, Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts from 2017 to 2019.

Lipanov was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 76th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

