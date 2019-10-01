Flames Make Roster Moves
October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forwards Alan Quine, Zac Rinaldo and Dillon Dube to the AHL's Stockton Heat and have released Andrew MacDonald from his PTO.
Check out the Stockton Heat Statistics
