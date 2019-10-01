Flames Make Roster Moves

October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forwards Alan Quine, Zac Rinaldo and Dillon Dube to the AHL's Stockton Heat and have released Andrew MacDonald from his PTO.

