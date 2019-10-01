Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Simon Benoit - D
Kevin Boyle - G
Sam Carrick - C
Chase De Leo - LW
Jani Hakanpaa - D
Josh Mahura - D
Andreas Martinsen - LW
Andrew Poturalski - RW
Kiefer Sherwood - RW
Daniel Sprong - RW
Assigned to Halifax (QMJHL):
Benoit-Olivier Groulx - C
In addition, San Diego has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL):
Olle Eriksson-Ek - G
Assigned to Norfolk (ECHL):
Roman Durny - G
Released from professional tryout (PTO):
Erik Drapluk - D
Johno May - RW
Conor Riley - C
Alex Rodriguez - C
Henrik Samuelsson - RW
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2019
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Television Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Matthew Spencer, Ryan Lohin, Alexey Lipanov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba Moose Release - Moose Reduce Roster by Three - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Avalanche Assign Three to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Get Salomaki, Santini from Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Andrew Peeke to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Kevin Lynch - Laval Rocket
- 'Canes Assign Six Players to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs to Host Bud Light Hog Talk at Skybox this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Oilers Assign Gagner and Lagesson to Bakersfield - Bakersfield Condors
- Senators Launch 50/50 Application Form to Support Local Organizations - Belleville Senators
- Flames Make Roster Moves - Stockton Heat
- Jets Claim Dahlstrom off Waivers - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Partnership with Sporfie - AHL
- Wolves Insider: Season Starts Saturday - Chicago Wolves
- Brent Rossi Named Sound Tigers Presidentof Business Operations - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Coaching Update - Rochester Americans
- Reign Edge Gulls to Close Preseason - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Preseason Postgame Notes: September 30, 2019, San Diego 2 vs. Ontario 3 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Television Schedule
- Gulls Preseason Postgame Notes: September 30, 2019, San Diego 2 vs. Ontario 3
- Gulls Preseason Postgame Notes: September 26, 2019, San Diego 5 at Ontario 2
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves