Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Simon Benoit - D

Kevin Boyle - G

Sam Carrick - C

Chase De Leo - LW

Jani Hakanpaa - D

Josh Mahura - D

Andreas Martinsen - LW

Andrew Poturalski - RW

Kiefer Sherwood - RW

Daniel Sprong - RW

Assigned to Halifax (QMJHL):

Benoit-Olivier Groulx - C

In addition, San Diego has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL):

Olle Eriksson-Ek - G

Assigned to Norfolk (ECHL):

Roman Durny - G

Released from professional tryout (PTO):

Erik Drapluk - D

Johno May - RW

Conor Riley - C

Alex Rodriguez - C

Henrik Samuelsson - RW

