Amerks Coaching Update

(Rochester, NY) - Buffalo Sabres Assistant Coach Don Granato has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia and will be taking a medical leave from the team.

In the interim, Rochester Americans Head Coach Chris Taylor will assist the Sabres' coaching staff while Rochester Assistant Coach Gord Dineen assumes head coaching duties for the Americans. Sabres Development Coach Adam Mair will also assist the Amerks' coaching staff for the beginning of their regular season.

