Colorado Avalanche Assign Three to Eagles

October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche have announced that defensemen Calle Rosen and Kevin Connauton have been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, along with forward Jayson Megna.

Megna, 29, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Hershey Bears, producing 43 points (20g/23a) in 71 games during the regular season and added eight points (4g/4a) in nine postseason outings. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native has recorded 20 points (10g/10a) in 113 career NHL contests with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He has tallied 169 points (80g/89a) in 312 total AHL regular-season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey, while adding 21 points (8g/13a) in 42 total postseason contests.

Rosen, 25, has split the last two seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, helping the Toronto Marlies win the 2018 Calder Cup as AHL champions. He recorded 46 points (7g/39a) in 54 games during the 2018-19 season, finishing tied for seventh among league defensemen in scoring. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound blueliner suited up in four games for the Maple Leafs last season and scored his first NHL goal in his season debut on April 1st at the New York Islanders. Signed by Toronto as a free agent on May 16, 2017, Rosen has recorded two points (1g/1a) in eight career NHL games and has totaled 68 points (11g/57a) in 116 career AHL contests.

Connauton, 29, comes to the Eagles having posted 76 points (27g/49a) in 310 NHL contests with the Dallas Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes. A third-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Connauton has also appeared in 221 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose, Chicago Wolves, Texas Stars and Tucson Roadrunners, having generated 91 points (34g/57a) during that time.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

