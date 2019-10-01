'Canes Assign Six Players to Charlotte

October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Clark Bishop, Julien Gauthier and Brian Gibbons, defensemen Gustav Forsling and Roland McKeown, and goaltender Anton Forsberg to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Hurricanes have also placed forward Max McCormick and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk on non-roster injured reserve.

The Hurricanes open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.