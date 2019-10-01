Admirals Get Salomaki, Santini from Preds

Milwaukee, WI - The Nashville Predators announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Steve Santini and forward Miikka Salomaki to the Admirals. The Predators have also assigned forward Tanner Jeannot from Milwaukee to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

In addition, Milwaukee assigned defenseman Scott Savage to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL and has released forwards Felix Girard and Michael Huntebrinker from their try-out contracts.

The Admirals roster now stands at 23 players: 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

Salomaki has skated in parts of five seasons with the Admirals, most recently during a three-game rehab stint last year at the end of the season. IN 124 career games with Milwaukee the Raahe, Finland native has totaled 30 goals and 43 assists for 73 points to go along with a +19 rating. He has played in 162 career NHL contests, all with the Predators, where he has 26 points on 11 goals and 26 assists.

Acquired in the PK Subban trade earlier this summer, Santini tallied a goal and four points in 39 games for the New Jersey Devils last season. A three-year pro, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has appeared in 114 career NHL contests - all with New Jersey - tallying five goals, 21 points and 53 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 10 points (2g-8a) during the 2017-18 campaign with the Devils, where he also sat fourth on his team in hits (113) and fifth in blocked shots (73).

The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa this Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

