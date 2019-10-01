Oilers Assign Gagner and Lagesson to Bakersfield

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers have assigned RW Sam Gagner and D William Lagesson to Bakersfield. The Condors current roster is listed below as Bakersfield prepares to open the season on Friday and Saturday at home. Tickets are available or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

Gagner, 30, has played 802 NHL games over 12 seasons with 446 points (158g-288a). He was drafted sixth overall by Edmonton in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Lagesson, 23, had 27 points (8g-19a) in 67 with the Condors a season ago. His eight goals led all Condors d-men. He also scored an overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals against San Diego. He was drafted in the fourth round (#91 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by Edmonton.

2019-20 CONDORS ROSTER (as of Oct. 1, 2019)

Goaltenders

34 - Stuart Skinner

39 - Dylan Wells

40 - Shane Starrett

Forwards

5 - Joe Gambardella

7 - Kailer Yamamoto

9 - Luke Esposito

10 - Jakob Stukel

11 - Kirill Maksimov

13 - Nolan Vesey

14 - Anthony Peluso

16 - Tyler Benson

17 - Brad Malone

18 - Josh Currie

20 - Cooper Marody

21 - Cameron Hebig

29 - Ryan McLeod

31 - Miles Koules*

89 - Sam Gagner

Defensemen

2 - Evan Bouchard

3 - Caleb Jones

4 - Keegan Lowe

6 - Vincent Desharnais

24 - Jake Kulevich

37 - William Lagesson

38 - Dmitri Samorukov

* - denotes player on try-out

OPENING WEEKEND OCTOBER 4 & 5; $2 BEERS & $1 HOT DOGS FRIDAY!

Celebrate the return of the defending Pacific Division Champions with $2 Beers and $1 Hot Dogs on Opening Night, Friday, Oct. 4 and the Futboleros on Saturday, Oct. 5. Plus, Saturday features a Player Red Carpet beginning at 4:30 p.m. and $5 Scarves!

