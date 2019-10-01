Oilers Assign Gagner and Lagesson to Bakersfield
October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers have assigned RW Sam Gagner and D William Lagesson to Bakersfield. The Condors current roster is listed below as Bakersfield prepares to open the season on Friday and Saturday at home. Tickets are available or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
Gagner, 30, has played 802 NHL games over 12 seasons with 446 points (158g-288a). He was drafted sixth overall by Edmonton in the 2007 NHL Draft.
Lagesson, 23, had 27 points (8g-19a) in 67 with the Condors a season ago. His eight goals led all Condors d-men. He also scored an overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Finals against San Diego. He was drafted in the fourth round (#91 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by Edmonton.
2019-20 CONDORS ROSTER (as of Oct. 1, 2019)
Goaltenders
34 - Stuart Skinner
39 - Dylan Wells
40 - Shane Starrett
Forwards
5 - Joe Gambardella
7 - Kailer Yamamoto
9 - Luke Esposito
10 - Jakob Stukel
11 - Kirill Maksimov
13 - Nolan Vesey
14 - Anthony Peluso
16 - Tyler Benson
17 - Brad Malone
18 - Josh Currie
20 - Cooper Marody
21 - Cameron Hebig
29 - Ryan McLeod
31 - Miles Koules*
89 - Sam Gagner
Defensemen
2 - Evan Bouchard
3 - Caleb Jones
4 - Keegan Lowe
6 - Vincent Desharnais
24 - Jake Kulevich
37 - William Lagesson
38 - Dmitri Samorukov
* - denotes player on try-out
OPENING WEEKEND OCTOBER 4 & 5; $2 BEERS & $1 HOT DOGS FRIDAY!
Celebrate the return of the defending Pacific Division Champions with $2 Beers and $1 Hot Dogs on Opening Night, Friday, Oct. 4 and the Futboleros on Saturday, Oct. 5. Plus, Saturday features a Player Red Carpet beginning at 4:30 p.m. and $5 Scarves!
