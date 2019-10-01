Brent Rossi Named Sound Tigers Presidentof Business Operations

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, has named Brent Rossi as President of Business Operations.

Rossi joins the Sound Tigers from Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), which manages the business operations for properties such as the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Americans. He served as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy and led all marketing functions at PSE for the past five years.

In April 2018, Rossi was selected to Sports Business Journal's "Forty Under 40" list for his success in business and innovation.

"Brent will be a great addition to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He has a proven track record of success in leadership positions with other sports and entertainment organizations and will use those experiences to help us continue to build a top tier AHL business operation in Bridgeport," Islanders President of Business Operations Travis Williams said. "We are excited to welcome Brent to the Sound Tigers family."

Prior to his time with PSE, the Port Colborne, Ontario native served as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy with the Buffalo Sabres from 2012-14. He has also helped lead marketing initiatives for the Harlem Globetrotters, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the Philadelphia 76ers and Comcast-Spectacor.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the Sound Tigers business operation," Rossi said. Our overarching goal is to provide a world-class experience for every fan that enters Webster Bank Arena."

Rossi attended Old Dominion University and earned a Master's of Science and Education degree in sports management in 2003. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management at Brock University (St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada) in 2001.

Rossi comes to Bridgeport along with his wife, Jill, and their two children, Keira (12) and Richie (10).

