Reign Edge Gulls to Close Preseason

October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign got goals from Sean Durzi, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Lance Bouma, in addition to 23 saves from Cal Petersen, as they concluded the preseason with a 3-2 win over the San Diego Gulls on Monday evening in Anaheim.

Date: September 30, 2019

Venue: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD930BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD930Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD930PostGameQuotes

ONT Record (Preseason): (1-1-0-0)

SD Record (Preseason): (1-1-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 2 -- 3

SD 1 0 1 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 28 0/0

SD 25 2/4

W: Cal Petersen (1-0-0)

L: Kevin Boyle (0-1-0)

Three Stars

1. Sean Durzi - ONT

2. Cal Petersen - ONT

3. Chase De Leo - SD

Next Game: Friday, October 4, 2019 - 7 PM @ Toyota Arena (Regular-Season Opener)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.