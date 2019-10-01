Reign Edge Gulls to Close Preseason
October 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got goals from Sean Durzi, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Lance Bouma, in addition to 23 saves from Cal Petersen, as they concluded the preseason with a 3-2 win over the San Diego Gulls on Monday evening in Anaheim.
Date: September 30, 2019
Venue: Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD930BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD930Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD930PostGameQuotes
ONT Record (Preseason): (1-1-0-0)
SD Record (Preseason): (1-1-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 2 -- 3
SD 1 0 1 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 28 0/0
SD 25 2/4
W: Cal Petersen (1-0-0)
L: Kevin Boyle (0-1-0)
Three Stars
1. Sean Durzi - ONT
2. Cal Petersen - ONT
3. Chase De Leo - SD
Next Game: Friday, October 4, 2019 - 7 PM @ Toyota Arena (Regular-Season Opener)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2019
- Reign Edge Gulls to Close Preseason - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Preseason Postgame Notes: September 30, 2019, San Diego 2 vs. Ontario 3 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.