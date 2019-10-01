Senators Launch 50/50 Application Form to Support Local Organizations

In a bid to continually give back to the Bay of Quinte, the Belleville Senators have launched a new application form for all applicants to apply to be a part of the Sens' 50/50 efforts during the 2019-20 season.

If you are able to share or regurgitate the information found below and at the link provided in the graphic, it would be greatly appreciated in the team's goal of continually raising money for organizations in and surrounding the Belleville area.

The Senators are committed to giving back to the Bay of Quinte community. During the past two seasons the team has distributed over $300,000 through the 50/50, Golf Classic, CAA Chuck a Puck. etc. It is the goal of the team to build on this success and continue to contribute to our home community in a positive manner.

Through the fantastic support of the Ottawa Senators Foundation and our fans, the 50/50 raffle is the primary generator of funds that the team is proud to give back to our home community. The 50/50 raffle takes place at each Belleville Senators home game at CAA arena and is licensed by the AGCO to the Ottawa Senators Foundation. The Belleville Senators management, staff and dedicated volunteers sell the raffle tickets and execute the draw at each game. If you require any media assistance, or would like to request an interview or an on-air radio appearance, please contact Matt Tidcombe at tidcombem@bellevillesens.com or 613-403-1328.

