Hogs to Host Bud Light Hog Talk at Skybox this Season

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the 2019-20 edition of the monthly talk show, Bud Light Hog Talk, will be held at the newly opened Skybox located inside the Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two at 8800 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park.

The one-hour show will run from 6-7 p.m. and features live interviews with head coach Derek King and two IceHogs players. Fans are invited to attend each free event to listen to the in-depth interviews, participate in Q&A sessions and sign up to win a variety of great prizes from the Hogs. IceHogs broadcaster Joey Zakrzewski will host each show and take requests for questions on social media prior to the segment.

This year's event location, Skybox, features several new amenities for fans during this year's talk-show series. The sports bar's headlining attraction is four floor-to-ceiling sports simulators, which allows fans to play 14 different sport simulations, including hockey, golf and football. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to challenge the IceHogs players at Hog Talk on the sports simulator at each event.

Skybox, which is owned and operated by the Rockford Park District, also features a full-service menu and bar in a spacious, newly-opened facility.

For those unable to attend the show in-person, the broadcast will live stream here, courtesy of SportsFan Radio 1330, and through IceHogs.com.

Below is the full 2019-20 schedule for Hog Talk. Please note: show times, dates and guests (once announced) are subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 7 (Derek King, Matthew Highmore, Kris Versteeg)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Monday, Jan. 6

Monday, Feb. 3

Monday, March 16

Monday, April 13

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit IceHogs.com to purchase tickets.

