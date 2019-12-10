Jets Assign Mason Appleton to Manitoba

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned forward Mason Appleton to the Manitoba Moose.

Appleton, 23, has played nine games for the Jets this season and has two penalty minutes. The Green Bay, Wisc. native made his NHL debut for Winnipeg in 2018-19 and posted 10 points (3G, 7A) and four PIMs in 36 games, he also saw action in 40 games for the Moose and had 32 points (15G, 17A). Appleton made his professional debut for Manitoba in 2017-18 when he won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie following a 66-point (22G, 44A) season.

Appleton was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (168th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Mason Appleton

Centre

Born Jan 15 1996 -- Green Bay, WI

Height 6.02 -- Weight 193 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2014-15 Tri-City Storm USHL 54 12 28 40 84 -3 7 4 4 8 12

2015-16 Michigan State University Big-10 37 5 17 22 32 -30

2016-17 Michigan State University Big-10 35 12 19 31 37 -15

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 22 44 66 57 14 2 0 1 1 2

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 40 15 17 32 24 -5 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 36 3 7 10 4 9 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets* NHL 9 0 0 0 2 -1

NHL Totals 45 3 7 10 6

