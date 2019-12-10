Iowa Wild Announces Signings

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed defenseman Josh Atkinson to a standard player contract and defenseman Matt Register to a professional try-out agreement.

Atkinson, 27 (10/6/92), signed his contract after his PTO to start the season with the Wild expired. This year, Atkinson has recorded six points (all assists) in 25 games in Iowa. The 6-foot, 194-pound native of Spruce Grove, AB, has logged six points (0g, 6a) in 28 career AHL games and 92 points (19g, 73a) in 157 ECHL contests with the Allen Americans and Atlanta Gladiators.

Register, 30 (9/2/89) signed his second consecutive PTO with the Wild, where he has appeared in 15 contests for Iowa in 2019-20. On Oct. 18 at Manitoba, Register scored his first AHL goal, his lone point of the season. Register has appeared in 26 AHL contests in his career, earning six points (1g, 5a).

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound native of Calgary, AB, has skated in 403 ECHL games, recording 319 points (86g, 233a), with an additional 124 playoff contests, logging 94 points (25g, 69a). Register has suited up for four consecutive Kelly Cup Finals, winning two championships with the Colorado Eagles in 2017 and 2018. He was named ECHL defenseman of the Year in 2013-14 and 2016-17, named an ECHL First-Team All-Star in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 and received the June M. Kelly Award for MVP of the 2016-17 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

