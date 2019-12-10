Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch

December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Conacher, 29, has skated in 20 games with the Crunch this season, posting eight goals and 17 points to go along with 19 penalty minutes. He ranks tied for third on the Crunch for goals and is fourth for points, while pacing the team for shots on goal with 76. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has appeared in 193 career NHL games over six seasons, collecting 28 goals and 75 points. Conacher has skated in four games with the Bolts this season, notching one assist and four penalty minutes.

The Burlington, Ontario native was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 1, 2012.

