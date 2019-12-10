Detroit Assigns Madison Bowey to Griffins
December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned defenseman Madison Bowey (BOW-ee) to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Bowey, 24, has appeared in 22 games for Detroit this season and ties for second among team defensemen in scoring with eight points (1-7-8) while adding 16 penalty minutes in 17:46 of average ice time.
A 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals, Bowey was acquired by Detroit from Washington along with a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Nick Jensen and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Feb. 22, 2019. Selected in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound blueliner has logged 123 career NHL games between Washington and Detroit since making his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2017, totaling 30 points (3-27-30) and 86 PIM.
In his fifth professional season, Bowey has 113 regular season AHL games to his credit with the Hershey Bears from 2015-18, accounting for 51 points (9-42-51), a plus-27 rating and 92 PIM. In 31 Calder Cup Playoff games he shows 10 points (2-8-10) and helped lead Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.
A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bowey has earned gold medals while suiting up for Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, 2013 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.
The Griffins (9-13-1-2) take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST to begin a season-high six-game road trip.
The Griffins (9-13-1-2) take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST to begin a season-high six-game road trip.
