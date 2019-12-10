Flames Recall Matthew Phillips
December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Phillips, a native of Calgary, Alberta is averaging over a point-per-game for the Stockton Heat this season in his second professional campaign. The 21-year-old has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 in 22 games this season after an impressive rookie year that saw him pot 13 goals and notch 25 assists for 38 points in 65 games in 2018-19. The 2016 sixth-round draft pick by the Flames played his junior hockey for the Victoria Royals where he recorded 48 goals and 64 assists for 112 points in 2017-18.
MATTHEW PHILLIPS - FORWARD
BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: April 6, 1998
HEIGHT: 5'8" WEIGHT: 160 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: CGY - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft
