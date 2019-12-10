Phantoms Power Play

December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Greg Carey (left) against the Hartford Wolf Pack

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Greg Carey (left) against the Hartford Wolf Pack(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Phantoms In The Community:

Phantoms players Alex Lyon, Kyle Criscuolo, James de Haas and Chris Bigras did some holiday shopping with the help of Service Electric TV for some presents for children currently at the Lehigh Valley Health Network Reilly Children's Hospital in Allentown. Tomorrow, Kurtis Gabriel, Matthew Strome and Isaac Ratcliffe will be delivering these toys to kids who are stuck in the hospital to try and spread some holiday cheer.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 1, Springfield Thunderbirds 3

Lehigh Valley started the week with a trip to New England to play the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night. The Phantoms set a franchise record with 63 shots on goal but only Connor Bunnaman was able to beat the Springfield netminder in a 3-1 loss to the Thunderbirds.

Friday, December 6, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 1, Hershey Bears 2

Alex Lyon did all he could on Friday night against the Hershey Bears, making 35 saves on 37 shots, but the Phantoms eventually fell to the Bears 2-1. Andy Welinski scored his 5th goal of the season for Lehigh Valley.

Saturday, December 7, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 0, Hershey Bears 1

The Phantoms were held scoreless for the first time since opening night on Saturday against Hershey as Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves in a chippy rivalry contest. There were 88 combined penalty minutes as Greg Carey, Isaac Ratcliffe and Kurtis Gabriel were all part of scrums throughout the game.

Next Week:

Friday, December 13, 2019

vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - XL Center

The Phantoms and Wolf Pack will kick off a long home-and-home weekend series, starting Friday night in Connecticut. It will be the first of two meetings in Hartford against a Wolf Pack team that currently sits on top of the Atlantic Division.

Saturday, December 14, 2019

vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - PPL Center

The two teams will both head back to Pennsylvania and rematch in Allentown on Saturday in the second meeting at PPL Center. Andy Welinski scored in overtime to get the Phantoms a 2-1 victory on November 30. Make sure you bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to throw on the ice after Lehigh Valley's first goal for Teddy Bear Toss Night!

Sunday, December 15, 2019

vs. Hershey Bears - Giant Center

Lehigh Valley will play just their second 3-in-3 of the season as they wrap up the weekend on Sunday in Hershey as they take on the Bears for the sixth time this year. All five of the meetings so far have been decided by just one goal.

3 Stars of the Week:

Let's Do Shots!

The Phantoms set a franchise record on December 4 against Springfield with 63 shots on goal. They broke the previous record of 60 from January 6, 1999. Greg Carey also set a franchise record for shots by one player with 14 in the game.

2 for 200

Two Lehigh Valley players skated in their 200th professional game this weekend as Reece Willcox hit the milestone on December 6 and Kyle Criscuolo reached the mark on December 7.

Familiar Face

Nicolas Aube-Kubel moved into the top five in Lehigh Valley history with 227 games played with the Phantoms on Saturday night. He passed Cole Bardreau and Taylor Leier who played 226.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.