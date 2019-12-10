San Diego Gulls to Participate in 25th Annual Shop with a Jock Tonight

December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's entire player roster will participate in the 25th annual Shop with a Jock Presented by the Junior Seau Foundation tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Target Mission Valley from 7-9 p.m.

The Junior Seau Foundation partners with Target, corporate sponsors and individual donors to take underprivileged children in need from the Boys and Girls Club of San Diego shopping. Each of the 200 children will be given a $100 gift certificate from the Junior Seau Foundation to shop for gifts for their loved ones. More than 20 of the 200 children will be paired with a Gulls player to accompany them while they shop.

Emceed by Hank Bauer, professional and collegiate athletes including the Gulls, San Diego Padres, former San Diego Chargers, San Diego Seals, San Diego Legion, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State University, University of San Diego, University of California, San Diego, Challenged Athletes Foundation and Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center will take part in Shop with a Jock.

Target Mission Valley is located at 1288 Camino Del Rio North in San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.