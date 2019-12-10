Wolf Pack Return Shawn McBride to Norfolk

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has returned forward Shawn McBride on loan to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

McBride, a rookie out of American International College, had been recalled from the Admirals November 26. He skated in two games with the Wolf Pack, going scoreless and even, with one shot on goal. In 15 games with Norfolk, McBride, who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 1, 2019, has registered four assists, four penalty minutes and 13 shots on goal.

