Kelly Klima Returns to Rapid City
December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Kelly Klima to the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 22-year-old has registered two goals in five games with the Roadrunners this season. As a member of the Rush, Klima has four goals in two games thus far this year.
The native of Tampa, FL was re-signed by Tucson on April 29, 2019.
