Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Takes to the Road for Games against North Division
December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Texas 4
In the two clubs' first meeting in franchise history, Texas edged Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the use of an early third-period goal. Andreas Martinsen and Pierre-Olivier Joseph both recorded their first goals as Penguins, the latter was his first in the AHL.
Saturday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Texas 5
Sam Miletic scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal early in the middle frame, prompting a Penguins outburst of three goals in under three minutes. However, the Stars tallied 15 seconds into the third period to take a 4-3 lead and hung on from there.
Sunday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS 2 at Hershey 3 (OT)
In the third game of a three-in-three weekend, the Penguins marched out to a 2-0 lead with first period goals by Miletic and Anthony Angello. Despite a marvelous, 32-save showing by Casey DeSmith, Hershey came back and won the game in OT.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS at Rochester
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton makes its first and only appearance in Rochester this season to face-off against a pack of former Penguins. Forwards Kevin Porter, Scott Wilson, Jean-Sébastien Dea and Jarrett Burton all populate the Amerks roster.
Friday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS at Cleveland
The Penguins look to continue their track record of success against the Monsters when they clash for the first time this season. The Penguins are 7-1-0-0 all-time against the Monsters, outscoring them 29-12.
Saturday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS at Cleveland
The Pens and Monsters square off again in a rematch of the night before. Cleveland has one of the league's better penalty kills (7th, 85.6%,) and has also generated seven shorthanded goals.
Ice Chips
- Andrew Agozzino and Sam Miletic have both generated three goals and four assists for seven points in the Penguins' last six games.
- Agozzino is tied for the ninth-most points in the AHL with 24.
- David Warsofsky ranks second among AHL defensemen in shots on goal (71).
- Warsofsky's power-play goal on Saturday was the Penguins' first five-on-three man-advantage marker this season.
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph became the seventh Penguin to record his first AHL goal this season (M. Abt, N. Almari, J. Almeida, J. Bellerive, K. BjÃ¶rkqvist, O. Palve).
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 27 16 8 1 2 35 .648
2. Hartford 25 14 4 2 5 35 .700
3. PENGUINS 25 13 8 3 1 30 .600
4. Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 .558
5. Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 .519
6. Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 .500
7. Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 .479
8. Bridgeport 27 9 14 3 1 22 .407
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Andrew Agozzino 24 11 13 24
Stefan Noesen^ 22 14 8 22
Sam Miletic 25 5 13 18
David Warsofsky 22 3 14 17
Adam Johnson 15 3 13 16
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 4 2-1-1 1.48 .942 0
Casey DeSmith 17 10-5-1 2.54 .918 2
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Dec. 11 Rochester Blue Cross Arena 5:00 p.m.
Fri, Dec. 13 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Dec. 14 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Fri, Dec. 6 (D) Zach Trotman Reassigned by PIT
Sat, Dec. 7 (RW) Jan Drozg Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Sun, Dec. 8 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT
