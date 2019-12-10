Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Takes to the Road for Games against North Division

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Texas 4

In the two clubs' first meeting in franchise history, Texas edged Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the use of an early third-period goal. Andreas Martinsen and Pierre-Olivier Joseph both recorded their first goals as Penguins, the latter was his first in the AHL.

Saturday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Texas 5

Sam Miletic scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal early in the middle frame, prompting a Penguins outburst of three goals in under three minutes. However, the Stars tallied 15 seconds into the third period to take a 4-3 lead and hung on from there.

Sunday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS 2 at Hershey 3 (OT)

In the third game of a three-in-three weekend, the Penguins marched out to a 2-0 lead with first period goals by Miletic and Anthony Angello. Despite a marvelous, 32-save showing by Casey DeSmith, Hershey came back and won the game in OT.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS at Rochester

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton makes its first and only appearance in Rochester this season to face-off against a pack of former Penguins. Forwards Kevin Porter, Scott Wilson, Jean-Sébastien Dea and Jarrett Burton all populate the Amerks roster.

Friday, Dec. 7 - PENGUINS at Cleveland

The Penguins look to continue their track record of success against the Monsters when they clash for the first time this season. The Penguins are 7-1-0-0 all-time against the Monsters, outscoring them 29-12.

Saturday, Dec. 8 - PENGUINS at Cleveland

The Pens and Monsters square off again in a rematch of the night before. Cleveland has one of the league's better penalty kills (7th, 85.6%,) and has also generated seven shorthanded goals.

Ice Chips

- Andrew Agozzino and Sam Miletic have both generated three goals and four assists for seven points in the Penguins' last six games.

- Agozzino is tied for the ninth-most points in the AHL with 24.

- David Warsofsky ranks second among AHL defensemen in shots on goal (71).

- Warsofsky's power-play goal on Saturday was the Penguins' first five-on-three man-advantage marker this season.

- Pierre-Olivier Joseph became the seventh Penguin to record his first AHL goal this season (M. Abt, N. Almari, J. Almeida, J. Bellerive, K. BjÃ¶rkqvist, O. Palve).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 27 16 8 1 2 35 .648

2. Hartford 25 14 4 2 5 35 .700

3. PENGUINS 25 13 8 3 1 30 .600

4. Hershey 26 12 9 2 3 29 .558

5. Springfield 27 14 13 0 0 28 .519

6. Lehigh Valley 25 10 10 1 4 25 .500

7. Charlotte 24 10 11 3 0 23 .479

8. Bridgeport 27 9 14 3 1 22 .407

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino 24 11 13 24

Stefan Noesen^ 22 14 8 22

Sam Miletic 25 5 13 18

David Warsofsky 22 3 14 17

Adam Johnson 15 3 13 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 4 2-1-1 1.48 .942 0

Casey DeSmith 17 10-5-1 2.54 .918 2

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Dec. 11 Rochester Blue Cross Arena 5:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 13 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 14 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Dec. 6 (D) Zach Trotman Reassigned by PIT

Sat, Dec. 7 (RW) Jan Drozg Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sun, Dec. 8 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT

