Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway Highlights Condors Weekend

December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday for their final two home games before Christmas. Friday, enjoy $2 Bud Light and $1 Hot Dogs. Saturday is Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway. The Condors take on the Grand Rapids Griffins in both games. Click here to watch all the fun this weekend.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

$2 BEERS & $1 HOT DOGS - Friday, Dec. 13 - 7 p.m.

Presented by KNZR 1560 AM, The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, and Bud Light

12 oz. cans of Bud Light are just $2 through the end of the first intermission

Hot dogs are just $1

Custom individualized stockings filled with items purchased by the players will be available via silent auction at both games this weekend at the Condors Community Foundation Hub. Proceeds benefit the foundation.

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

DEREK CARR YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY - Saturday, Dec. 14 - 7 p.m.

Presented by Energy 95.3 and Valley Children's Healthcare

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a Derek Carr Camo Youth Jersey; there are three different sized youth jerseys and are first come-first serve

Boy Scout Condorpalooza from 1-4:30 p.m. featuring lots of fun and games for local Boy Scouts including skating on the ice; advance ticket required - contact the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825) to sign up

It is the first time the Condors have hosted hosted Grand Rapids since AHL Opening Night in 2015 when Andrew Miller scored a late game-winner in a 1-0 victory; on ice for the goal were current Edmonton Oilers' stars Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse.

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members); puck drops at 7 p.m. GET INTO BOTH GAMES THIS WEEKEND WITH A HOLIDAY PACK - A GREAT GIFT!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.