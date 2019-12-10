Pucks and Paws Day Set for December 29

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced details for the third annual Pucks and Paws Game, which is set for Sunday, December 29 at 5 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors.

Fans can bring their dog to the game at SAP Center by purchasing a specialty dog ticket for just $5. Anyone who brings their dog must fill out a waiver form and all members of your party must have the waiver filled out. All dogs must also be on a leash and have identification tags. All waivers will be collected prior to entry into the building and waivers will be available on site if needed. Lines are expected so please have your waivers filled out prior to your arrival.

In addition, all dogs must sit in designated dog-friendly sections. The specialty ticket allows for in-and-out access and there will be hydration stations on the concourse for all dogs in attendance.

