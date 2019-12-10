Colorado Completes Series of Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Travis Barron and defenseman Josh Anderson have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In addition, goaltender Adam Werner has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche.

Werner earned his first NHL win in a 40-save combined shutout of the Winnipeg Jets on November 12th. He has appeared in two games with the Avalanche this season, notching a 3.42 GAA and a .914 save-percentage. Werner has gone 7-5-0 with the Eagles, posting one shutout to go along with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save-percentage.

Barron returns to Utah after skating in nine contests with the Eagles, while Anderson has appeared in four AHL games with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, December 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

