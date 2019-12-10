Colorado Completes Series of Transactions
December 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Travis Barron and defenseman Josh Anderson have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In addition, goaltender Adam Werner has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche.
Werner earned his first NHL win in a 40-save combined shutout of the Winnipeg Jets on November 12th. He has appeared in two games with the Avalanche this season, notching a 3.42 GAA and a .914 save-percentage. Werner has gone 7-5-0 with the Eagles, posting one shutout to go along with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save-percentage.
Barron returns to Utah after skating in nine contests with the Eagles, while Anderson has appeared in four AHL games with Colorado.
The Eagles return to action when they host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, December 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.