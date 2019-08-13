Isotopes Fans Generous in Vitalant Blood Drive

On Monday, the Isotopes and Vitalant held a blood drive at Isotopes Park. Twenty-seven units of blood were donated, a record number over the time span for just one mobile blood center.

Dozens of fans had to be turned away due to time constraints, but were referred to Vitalant to make their donations at a later time.

"We have developed a close bond with the city of El Paso through our relationship with the El Paso Chihuahuas and knew we had to do something to help out a neighboring city in need," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "The fact that so many fans turned out to this blood drive is a true testament to the compassion and kindness of this community."

"We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout for the blood drive," said Vitalant representative Drew Sharpless.

All 27 units of blood donated will be sent to El Paso.

