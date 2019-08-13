Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (52-66) at Sacramento River Cats (64-56)

August 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #119: Nashville Sounds (52-66) at Sacramento River Cats (64-56)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Brock Burke (0-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Enderson Franco (6-5, 5.98)

First Pitch: 9:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Brock Burke: 23-year-old Brock Burke starts the series finale for the Sounds tonight. The left-hander is making his 2nd start of the season with Nashville after making his Triple-A debut on August 8 at Fresno. He tied a season-high in strikeouts with 8, going 5.0 innings and allowed 1 run (earned) on 6 hits and 2 walks. The Sounds won 8-6 after scoring 2 runs in the top of the 9th inning. The southpaw went 3-5 with a 3.18 ERA in 9 starts with Frisco in 2019. He also made one minor league rehab start with the AZL Rangers (June 17) and Single-A Hickory (June 24). Over his last three starts with Frisco, Burke has allowed only 2 earned runs on 12 hits in 16 2/3 innings while recording 20 strikeouts. Burke was acquired in a three-team trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on December 21, 2018. He spent the 2018 season with Advanced-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery where he went 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). MLB Pipeline names Burke as the Rangers #7 prospect. Tampa Bay drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Evergreen (CO) High School.

Home Run Count: Despite allowing the third-least amount of home runs in the PCL, Nashville is coming close to setting their franchise record for most homers allowed in a season. As of now, they are on pace to allow 180 dingers in their 139 games. The franchise record is 166 set back in 2008. Offensively, the Sounds are on pace to hit 177 home runs. They are going to be close to the franchise record of 183 at this pace, set in 1999.

Multi-Hitmen: Zack Granite, Ronald Guzmán and Nick Solak each had multi-hit games in Monday night's win at Sacramento. They totaled 7 of the Sounds' 10 hits with Solak leading the way with 3 hits. He was a triple shy of the cycle and hit his 9th home run of the season with Nashville. It was his 22nd home run of the season as a second baseman, ranking second in all of Minor League Baseball at the position (New Orleans' Isan DÃ-az, 26).

